First Image of Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio for Disney+ with Tom Hanks

Disney shares the first image of Pinocchio, the live-action remake of the animated classic with Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Robert Zemeckis directing.

The Disney+ investor meeting has left us with other news in addition to the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer: the first image of Disney’s new “live action”, this time from Pinocchiowhich will have the same Robert ZemeckisDirector.

This new adaptation of the classic tale is in turn a remake of the 1940 animated classic, the factory’s second film after Snow White. Tom Hanks will play Geppetto, the carpenter who builds the lovable Pinocchio, who will come to life with the voice of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and it has the same design as the animated classic that we all know.

The rest of the cast is star-studded: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Origin) is Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s “conscience”; Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key (Super Mario Bros.) is John “Honest” and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) is the Coachman. There is also a new character added. Lorraine BracoSofia the Seagull.

Unlike the other Disney remakes (which swept the box office) Pinocchio will be released exclusively on Disney+ in September 2021.

Zemeckis also recently adapted another classic children’s story, The Witches by Roald Dhal, into live action.

The New Pinocchio is produced by Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz, and executive produced by Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns, from a screenplay by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz.

This will be one of three Pinocchio movies to be released this year, and we only recently received another live-action version from Matteo Garone. The most special is the film of Pinocchio stop motion animation which will be released in December on Netflix, and directed by William of the Bull.

In fact, it is a project that the Mexican director has been pursuing for more than a decade, and that has only come out of the “development hellThanks to Netflix. Pinocchio in September on Disney+ with Robert Zemeckis, and Pinocchio in December on Netflix with Guillermo del Toro.