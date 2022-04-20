First Dates | Isidro: “My ex-girlfriend was Leonardo DiCaprio’s partner”

One more night, the most famous restaurant on television opened its doors to receive new guests, willing to find love. ‘First Dates’ came to Cuatro to let us know stories that, of course, have not left us indifferent. One of them, precisely, is the Isidro.

The Galician came to the program with a most forceful statement: “They always confuse me with the fashionable actor. The other day it happened to me in a restaurant in Ibiza, eating with some friends. I could only answer them that, to my knowledge, he was not that actor ”. The truth is that Isidro left Carlos Sobera completely shocked with an unexpected confession:

“I have just returned from Paris because I have left my girlfriend, who I met at Disneyland, who in turn had been with Leonardo DiCaprio”, he acknowledged. As if that were not enough, the Galician went further: “I have been in contact with all the famous people on French television. In addition, Loquillo raised my girlfriend, I had an affair with the ex-girlfriend from Los Inhumanos and Duncan Dhu’s ex-girlfriend was my girlfriend, we were going to get married”.

If you are, it is important to be well. It’s not a matter of being and being wrong… Or not being… Clearer… 🤔 #FirstDates19A! ➡ https://t.co/WVToYCR1jl pic.twitter.com/PCqyYbm3Ub — First Dates (@firstdates_tv) April 19, 2022

The diner did not take long to recognize Carlos Sobera who made the decision to go to ‘First Dates’ because he wanted to meet a woman “who dazzles me”. As if that were not enough, he wanted to go further: “I want to make her shine, I want a princess, I want to fall in love, put the red carpet on her”. His quote, in this case, was Nuria. At first, she was delighted with the Galician’s compliments upon entering the restaurant.

In spite of everything, after a few seconds, he was honest: “When I saw him I thought he was fine but when he started to interact, he disturbed me.” During dinner, it seems that the conversation did not improve. And it is that the intensity of the Galician seemed to saturate, and a lot, the Madrilenian. So much so that she ended up making this comment: “You look like a politician, you talk a lot and you don’t say anything.”

It’s time for the final decision. Isidro made it clear that he wanted to have a second date with Nuria: “I thought he was great and he is a great person. I have not been able to discover all that she has to offer.” The osteopath, for her part, had a clear answer: “I wouldn’t have a second date as a woman, but as a person in love with different people, as a character, it’s a gold mine.”