The Hollywood ad reviving a rediscovered piece from the 1960s: the song “La Dolce Vita (Original Vocal Version)” from Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning masterpiece.

The song written by the lyricist Dino Verde -on the centenary of his birth- and performed by the singer and actress Katyna Ranieri accompanies the images of the ad. Several times during the song the expression “dolce strada” (the sweet road) is repeated, leading the viewer to establish the connection with “La Dolce Vita” by Federico Fellini. The melody was rediscovered by FIAT in the catalog of CAM Sugar, an Italian record label that keeps authentic treasures from the history of cinema, including the music of the master Nino Rota from the film Amarcord, which has been used as AVAS in the New 500.

“We are proud to have rediscovered this musical joy that was recorded in the sixties for Federico Fellini’s ‘La Dolce Vita’, a genuine symbol of Italian art throughout the world. It is a melody with enormous historical and cultural value, and today it once again dazzles fans of Made in Italy and of our 100% electric and only electric icon. Without a doubt, FIAT’s most precious joy will contribute to a better future. This ambitious project has been immediately welcomed by Leonardo DiCaprio, the activist who has always been involved in the fight against climate change and in defense of biodiversity. In short, the exceptional soundtrack, the magnificent performance of the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the impeccable direction of Martin Werner highlight the innovation and beauty of the most “committed” version of the FIAT icon, which fully respects the world-famous Italian Dolce Vita”, noted the CEO of FIAT and Stellantis Global CMO, Olivier Francois

FIAT in “The Driver” of the 500 rediscovers the song “La Dolce Vita (Original Vocal Version)”



For his part, the president and CEO of Sugar Group, Philippo Sugar, added that “We are excited and delighted to renew our collaboration with FIAT, which has chosen a song that embodies the Italian dream and style for the announcement of the New 500. A surprisingly timeless and wonderful version that brings together the music of Nino Rota and the voice by Katyna Ranieri. A jewel that we have unearthed from the CAM Sugar archive which, with more than 2000 soundtracks, is the largest and most representative Italian catalog of music for cinema. This is the result of our craftsmanship dedicated to valuing culture Italian, in line with FIAT’s goal of looking to the future to establish mobility in harmony with environmental sustainability”. The spot takes place in Los Angeles, at Universal Studios. Leonardo DiCaprio has just finished filming and hands his driver the keys to his New 500. It is a beautiful, connected and innovative 100% electric city car that, however, does not quite convince the professional driver. The actor initially tries to explain the reasons for choosing him, which are mainly ecological. However, he soon realizes that he has to convince him otherwise. In the end, he is able to win over the skeptical driver, who soon falls in love with the FIAT icon almost without realizing it. Created by the Leo Burnett advertising agency, the new ad “The Driver” has been directed by Martin Werner for the Movie Magic studio. Award-winning and famous for having worked with such talents as George Clooney, Benicio Del Toro and Christopher Walken, Werner has an extraordinary flair for comedic timing and a refined sense of humor that is never overdone. This can also be seen in the ad’s simple but fun story “The Driver”, where some of its stylistic features can be readily seen – from the use of natural lighting to motion cinematography. Furthermore, the director was able to treat the New 500 as a truly fascinating “player” in the story. The song “La dolce vita (Original Vocal Version)” by Nino Rota and Katyna Ranieri has been released as a single by CAM Sugar for the occasion and is now available on all streaming platforms

By sharing this article you can help spread value to others who are looking for this type of information. If you value the work we do at Valenciacars for you and find it useful, we want to ask you a big favor: please share the article on WhatsApp, Facebook and your other social networks. It helps us a lot doing it!



So FIAT rediscovers in “The Driver”, award-winning director Martin Werner’s new ad for the New 500, the song “La Dolce Vita (Original Vocal Version)” from Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning masterpiece.

