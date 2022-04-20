‘Fast X’ will be the official title of the tenth film in the Fast and Furious saga

How could it be otherwise, Vin Diesel has made the title of the next installment of fast and furious: ‘Fast X‘. Being the tenth piece of the main saga of Dominic Toretto, the film is expected to be a real hit on the table and a farewell to the height of all these years, despite the fact that it will not be able to count on Dwayne Johnson in the cast after he scuttled Diesel’s request to come back and finish off the story that started with Paul Walker in the protagonist section.

With a simple ‘Day 1’ and the movie poster (which is clearly not the definitive one, it simply serves as a first contact to make the title known) Vin Diesel confirms the starting gun to Fast Xwhich will feature Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior as the show’s main new stars.

We already have poster and official name

Brie Larsonour Captain Marvel, will also join the cast of the film, so it is expected that Fast X be a true party of well-known and popular faces that, in addition, open the doors to possible spin-offs that they are going to make in the future. For now, in that sense, we have Hobbs&Shawwith the aforementioned The Rock and Jason Statham. There are plans for a sequel, but for now it has not been updated with news about it.

Fast Xyes, it will be the first part of the definitive ending (it is divided into two parts, that fashion that reigns on celluloid for long-run blockbusters) and It will be released on May 19, 2023 if everything goes correctly. Vin Diesel dropped that this would be the first saga of fast and furiousso there will probably be news about more projects related to some of the main characters that have been with us for so many years.