‘Fast & Furious 10’: Vin Diesel announces the start of filming by releasing a first image with the logo

Vin Diesel, patriarch of the Toretto clan and mainstay of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga, has an announcement for his Fast Family: the tenth installment has just started its production. The actor, who is usually in charge of sharing all the news related to said franchise of which he is the producer as well as the protagonisthas confirmed that ‘Fast & Furious 10’ is already taking its first steps.

A) Yes, after sharing that Jason Momoa will be the villain of the film, and publish, does nothing, that Brie Larson will also be part of the cast; the actor wanted to celebrate that things are going, launching a first image. In it we can only see the logo, which reads ‘Fast X’, title for which the film would have bet in its original version. This time Diesel has not wanted to add much more, and simply accompany said photo with the message: “Day one”.

Justin Lin, director of 3, 4, 5, 6 and the most recent ‘Fast & Furious 9’, repeats again with Gary Scott Thompson, also a veteran of the saga, to the script. They return, of course, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron… practically the entire family (except for Dwayne Johnson who is still mad at Diesel). And along with them Momoa and Larson, an actress who He directly asked that they make a hole for him in the next film: “Please tell everyone that I would love to be in a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie. I’m obsessed. I love. They are great. They are fun. They are incredible. So, of course [que quiero aparecer]“.

Diesel responded by fulfilling his wishes, and has welcomed him with a beautiful message: “You have no idea how incredible and surprising she will be within our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha Brie is a deep soul that is going to give us something that we may not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the FAMILY, Brie“.

Final adrenaline… Double

‘Fast & Furious 10’ is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023the day on which the beginning of the end would be released because, as confirmed by Lin himself, the outcome of the main saga is being considered in two parts. “The idea that the last chapter is set in two films is correct”said the director without being able to hide his enthusiasm and gratitude. “Sitting here talking to you about two more movies, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot“.

In addition, along with said confirmation, this filmmaker insinuated that he does not close the door of the universe because does not consider ‘Fast X’ and ‘Fast & Furious 11’ as a total goodbye. Lin assures that she believes that the main characters “they will continue living”, either from the hand of the rumored spin-offs or with another approach. We will see if the races continue, but for now we are preparing for said double farewell, which has already been put to work with an exceptional cast.