Fast & Furious 10, Helen Mirren wants to be there: ‘Oh, I really hope so!’

Many rolled their eyes when Helen Mirren was announced in the cast of Fast & Furious 8: it was 2017 and no one imagined that the Oscar-winning star for The Queen and star of films like The Madness of King George could indulge in a deliberately tamarro and fracassone franchise. The person concerned, however, seems to think differently!

In recent weeks Mirren had admitted to having begged Vin Diesel to make her debut in Fast & Furious: the statements released just in these hours by the actress from Gosford Park, however, confirm that the passion for the most famous and least realistic automotive saga in the world is far from diminished.

“Oh, I really hope so. Oh my God yes, I really hope so“were the words with which Helen Mirren once again expressed her enthusiasm for her possible participation in this tenth chapter of the saga. In the last few weeks, we recall, many had practically given Mirren’s entry into the cast for certain: to date, however, there are still no official news about his possible return.

Mirren has already reprized the role of Magdalene Shaw on the occasion of Fast & Furious 9 and Hobbs & Shaw: will we meet her again for the grand finale? We will find out just in a little while! Recently, meanwhile, even Brie Larson said she was enthusiastic about her entry into the saga.