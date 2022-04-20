Fashion secrets from Cameron Diaz to look and feel good

OF WOMEN.- Cameron Diaz is one of the actresses famous from Hollywood, that he has conquered with each role he has played.

to their 49 years has starred in 30 films, having one of the longest careers successfulfrom which he has moved away a little to engage in motherhood.

It has also shown that it is a powerful and enterprising woman, who drew his own wine Avalinealong with her best friend, Katherine Power.

And besides, it’s all a Fashion Icon, who loves each look that he wears, and with which he imposes trends for women 40 and over.

Cameron Díaz gives fashion classes with jeans and a blazer

the protagonist of The mask I carry a very elegant and modern look at a time, that all women of 40 can copy.

Cameron wore some light blue mom jeans which he combined with a white bodysuit and a blazer in the same tone, giving a chic touch to your look.

East look it is perfect for one afternoon with friends, for work, a date, and go to the movies, and you can complement it with heels or sneakers perfectly, depending on the occasion.

It is not the first time that the famous has jeans in casual and modern looks, giving style lessons.

The famous took some mom jeans with a gray t-shirt, to be at home while preparing food, and you can complete it with tennis shoes or loafers.

In addition, he wore jeans in a chic and comfortable look with black sweater, oversize denim shirt and green sneakers.

Diaz advice for women of 40

Sleep well. Essential to rest, maintain beauty and age well. The actress shares her secret to have a good sleep: in her bedroom there is hardly anything, the bed and little else.

It is a sacred place for rest. Neither mobile phones, nor television, nor too many pieces of furniture, decorations or hanging fabrics enter. Cameron bets on minimalism and his brain gets the messageWhen she finally lays down on the bed, she falls asleep instantly.

Do sports yes or yes. Work one minute in cardio to the limit, rest another and repeat the combination five times. Cameron assures that only with that he already has enough for the whole day, but he warns, it is not about doing exercise and stay the rest of the time sitting.

The key to being healthy is moving throughout the day, so if you have a sedentary job, come up with reasons to move or treat yourself to at least five minutes of movement every hour.

Laugh. The actress believes that, along with spending time with your friends, it is another of the secrets of aging well. Their trick is to start with yourself. If you manage to take yourself less seriously and laugh at yourself and ‘your things’, you will become an older person who has a good time and who enjoys life with a smile.

