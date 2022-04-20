Faced with the loss of subscribers, Netflix considers ending the sharing of keys

Netflix, one of the most used streaming platforms in the worldannounced that it will soon take measures to deal with the loss of customers, and among them is the end of password sharing, a strategy that the company believes is a “hurdle” in financial terms.

“Our relatively high penetration of households—if you include the large number of households that share accounts—combined with competition, is creating obstacles to revenue growth,” he wrote the company’s address in a letter to shareholders.

Netflix lost one 200,000 paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022being the first time in more than a decade that this happens, projected that it will lose 2 million more subscribers in the second quarter of the year.

The company announced that there are 100 million households that use its service and do not pay for it, in addition to its 221.6 million subscribersbecause users share their passwords with their friends and family.

The fall of Netflix: it lost 200 thousand customers for the first time in ten years

“Account sharing as a percentage of our paid membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but coupled with the first factor, it means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets, an issue that was masked by our growth during Covid,” they noted.

The password sharing strategy has been part of Netflix since its inception, which helped the company build a friendly brand image.

“Sharing passwords is something you have to learn to live with, because there are a lot of legitimate shared passwords, like sharing with your spouse, with your kids… so there’s no dividing line, and we’re fine as is.”had said in 2016 the Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hasting.

“Sharing likely helped fuel our growth by getting more people to use and enjoy Netflix,” the company recalled in its note to shareholders. “And we’ve always tried to make sharing within a member’s home easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams.”

“Servant of the People”: the series starring the president of Ukraine returns to Netflix

In early 2022, Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, said the company tried to make it easier for people who live together to share accountswith features like separate profiles and the ability to watch multiple shows at once.

“While this has been very popular, it has also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared,” Long told Bloomberg. “As a result, accounts are shared across households, which affects our ability to invest in new TV shows and movies for our members.”

But now, faced with the millionaire losses, things have changed.

“If you have a sister who lives in another city and you want to share Netflix with her, that’s great,” he said. Netflix COO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters after knowing the accounts this April 19.

Netflix shares fall after low subscriber growth

“We’re not trying to close that trade. But we are going to ask you to pay a little more to be able to share with her so that you get the benefit and value of the servicebut we also get the revenue value associated with that view.”

“We are working on how to monetize the exchange,” said Reed Hastings. “We’ve been thinking about it for a couple of years. But you know, when we were growing fast, it wasn’t the highest priority to work on. And now we’re working really hard on it. Remember, these are over 100 million households that already choose to watch Netflix. They love the service. We just have to get paid to some degree.”.

Right now, the company is testing a new feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, where subscribers can add “sub-accounts” for up to two people outside their household at lower prices. The news for Argentina will be known in 2023.

ds