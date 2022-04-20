Ezra Miller, the American actor of The Flash, again under arrest

It is not known if perhaps in the grip of alcohol or drugs but the American actor Ezra Miller famous for playing the character cinecomic The Flash in Justice League would have been pinched by the police again for behavior violent. Arrested months ago for a fight in a bar and previously for possession of marijuana, this time he would have exaggerated even at Hawaii.

The actor, present in the film Animals fantastic the secrets of Dumbledorenow in theaters and in the upcoming 2023 film The Flash, would be introduced in theprivate apartment of a girl who would have intimidated him to leave his home, in response Ezra would have thrown one at her chair in the garden hitting her in full, the girl who had the treatment of the case would have brought back some face injuries.

Previously the actor was in a karaoke bar and would have torn a microphone to a customer and created unrest and therefore arrested, the actor could risk playing the game career in the future due to a dirty criminal record, already stopped by the police in fact in America.

Become famous for the film We are infinite alongside Emma Watsonand present in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and throughout the saga, he also worked in Californication the tv series with David Duchovny and Royal Painyes, he is also part of a band of which he is drummer and singer. The production company admits to being embarrassed by the boy’s behavior.

On June 28, 2011 while he was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvaniato shoot the film We are infinite was found in possession of 20 grams of marijuana and investigated for possession of drug. The charge was later dropped by a judge. Surely a very young and very talented actor who is ruining himself with the same hands as him.