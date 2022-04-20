Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii again: users ask that he be banned as Will Smith | Cinema and series

Ezra Miller He has been arrested again in Hawaii and the news seems to have outraged several Internet users, who ask on social networks that Warner Bros apply the same sanction that the Academy gave Will Smith, removing him from the role he has in the DC Universe as ” The Flash”, a film that will be released in 2023.

If his first scandal in Hawaii had already caused fans to ask for Grant Gustin as his replacement, the issue seems to be escalating more and more.

Thus, with his second arrest in the same state, again a considerable number of Twitter users demand that Miller be reprimanded as soon as possible.

“Will Smith slapped ONE person at the Oscars and the whole internet lost its mind and yet Ezra Miller is out there beating up half of Hawaii and the radio is silent.” Photo: Twitter

His controversial actions have been compared to the case of Will Smith, who at the 2022 Oscar ceremony slapped Chris Rock and was suspended for 10 years by the Academy.

Said sanction opened the debate in networks, where some believed that it was an exaggeration, while others argued that it was fair.

Ezra Miller no longer has his future secured as the Flash due to his scandals. Photo: DC Comics.

Likewise, fans also compare Ezra to Johnny Depp, who was fired from “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald.

A variety of Twitter users point out that such action against Depp should have been taken against Miller long ago as well.

Tweets about Ezra Miller and arrest in Hawaii. Photo: Twitter

The case of the interpreter of “The Flash” puts Warner Bros in check, which this year delayed the premiere of the film where the actor will appear alongside Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

With the DC Comics film yet to arrive in 2023, some are wondering if it would be a wise decision to cut Miller from the project or even cancel it.

Users request sanction against Miller

Next, we leave you some of the most outstanding tweets that abound on the network about Ezra Miller.