Emma Watson reveals her ‘favorite moment’ from ‘Harry Potter’

Although Emma Watson has been in her fair share of movies, she is still best known for her work in the Harry Potter films. The actress and activist herself devoted an entire decade of her life to playing Hermione Granger. Naturally, she accumulated a lot of memories while working on all eight movies. But which ones stand out to Watson as her absolute favourite?

Emma Watson had a hard time filming the last two ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Watson has said that filming the last two harry potter movies was exhausting. The Little woman alum remembers being physically and emotionally exhausted while shooting the movies. Although the films were released in two parts, they were filmed simultaneously. Watson recalled feeling miserable while filming certain scenes that required her to be wet and cold for hours on end.

The ‘Little Women’ actress revealed her favorite moment from the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

While the series finale featured some of Watson’s worst moments, the beginning of the franchise contains some of his best moments. In an interview with JoBlo, the English actress opened up about her favorite memories of the series. According to the noah alum, his best moments are focused on filming Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

“My favorite, my best moment… you know what?” Watson began. “The first movie, even though it was ten years ago and I was so young, I just remember the wide-eyed excitement and wonder I had when I came to Leavesden every day, just to be so excited about what was going to happen. see below. Every time I walked into a new set or someone new did something new, it was overwhelmingly exciting. it just happened like that [snaps fingers] making that movie. I have some really nice silly memories of that.”

Watson doesn’t like to watch old videos of herself.

Watson may have the fondest memories of the first Harry Potter movie, but she doesn’t necessarily like to see it again. While on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Watson was asked what it was like to see herself in the first film. The actor admitted that it was a rather strange and surreal experience for her.

“It’s really, I mean, I guess it’s just, yeah, really, really, weird,” Watson explained. “And above all, as in [Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix] there’s a flashback from the first movie, so I get to see a lot of that. I guess I seem to have such chubby cheeks, and such a loud voice, and big hair, and yeah.”

Continuing, Watson attempted to give an example of what it was like to look at herself. “I mean, it’s kind of hard to explain how she feels,” Watson said. “But I guess, I don’t know, if you listen to your voice. If you ever hear your voice recorded or on an answering machine and it’s like, ‘Oh, people can’t hear!’ It’s exactly like that, but about 20 times worse.”

Watson may not like to see the first Harry Potter movie back, but she seems to have nothing but the fondest memories of filming it.

