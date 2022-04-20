Emma Watson Responds To Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Special Confusion

To make a special like the one in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, extensive documentation work is requiredespecially when you want to show the past of the protagonists before becoming the actors who played the best-known trio of friends in the saga: Harry, Ron and Hermione.

However, to the documentarians of this HBO Max special sneaked a photograph that it had nothing to do with any of the three actors because, despite the fact that it was introduced as a sample of Emma Watson’s childhood, it turned out that the photo in question was, in fact, of the actress Emma Roberts as a child.

A confusion that went viral and to which the two Emmas responded with great humor. Well, it was Watson herself who shared the photo of the discord on her Instagram account with the following message: “I was NOT so adorable” mentioning Roberts and with a laughing emoticon.

What Julia Roberts’s niece answered in a story from the same social network saying: “I don’t believe it!”, demonstrating the great sense of humor and the camaraderie that both actresses display, who, beyond the name, have few things in common, since Watson is British to begin with and Roberts, American.

A small mistake that has not compromised the illusion that has made fans of the Harry Potter saga to see the three protagonists again togethers, in the same room, and talking about his experience in the franchise of the magical world.

The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special premiered on January 1 on the HBO Max platform, where it can still be enjoyed by the laggards or those who want to do several viewings.