Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were about to leave Harry Potter

The actors who play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley confess in the special of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts that they almost abandoned the saga.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts arrived yesterday at hbo max to reunite the leading cast of Harry Potter20 years after the theatrical release of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

This special of almost two hours makes a review of all the films of Harry Potter series hand in hand with its protagonists and other members of the team. Through the interventions of each person we discover what it was like for their interpreters to grow up being part of this universe.

In a conversation between Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played hermione granger Already Ron Weasley in all eight movies Harry PotterThey confessed during Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts that they had even considered abandoning production.

“I think she was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like you reached a tipping point where you said ‘this is forever’“, I explain Emma Watson to Rupert Grint. Although his fans wanted them to succeed, fame hit them both hard.

“I too had similar feelings to Emma, ​​thinking about what life would be like if I left him.“, conceded Rupert Grint. “We’ve never really talked about this. I guess we were taking it at our own pace, we were in the moment. It didn’t really occur to us that we were probably all having similar feelings..”

Finally the actors managed to face their fears and managed to cope with fame. After finishing work on Harry PotterBoth Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have remained involved in the world of film and television.

Rupert Grint was one of the protagonists of snatcha 2016 British series about a group of con artists that ran for two seasons, and has also appeared on servant2019. Emma Watson has starred in movies like little women in 2019, or Beauty and the Beast Y The circle in 2018.