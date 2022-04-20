Dwayne Johnson still hasn’t responded to Vin Diesel’s request to return to Fast & Furious

When two people fight, there is always one who has to take the first step to seek reconciliation, as Vin Diesel has done with Dwayne Johnson, whom has publicly called for him to return to the Fast & Furious “family” with an emotional post on Instagram.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. (…) The legacy awaits. Years ago I told you that I would keep the promise I made to Pablo (Paul Walker) . (…) Hobbs cannot be played by someone else. I hope you don’t miss the opportunity and fulfill your destiny.”

These are some of the words that Diesel addressed to Johnson and that he has not yet responded, as Hiram García, producer of the Fast and Furious saga and close friend of Johnson, has told He claims not to know anything about the return of Hobbs to the main saga of the car franchiseso it seems that The Rock has not responded to Toretto’s call.

“Look, you can never know or control what happens in this world. I already know that. I think we both already know how it works. I haven’t had a chance to talk to DJ yet. about this because he is completely overturned with the Red Alert promotion. This world is like that, they throw balls at you everywhere and you just have to shoot with them.

It’s the Fast & Furious family, and DJ is the biggest star in world cinema. There’s no one who hasn’t tried to join your movie. So, I appreciate it. You have to try. You never know. I’m sure that along with the message there was also the occasional private message,” Garcia explained to Screenrant.

Johnson has not publicly responded to the call but it is surely giving him pause, because Hobbs was a character that fans of the saga liked so much that Universal even gave him his own franchise with Hobbs and Shaw.