“Dwayne Johnson is one of the stars you admire and respect”

For years, HBO has been synonymous with quality in terms of original productions. Making a brief list of the productions that transcended and became classics is enough: The Wire, The Sopranos and Six Feet Under are some of the stories that stand out the most in its extensive catalogue. Of course, they are not the only ones since it is a service that is constantly renewing its catalog, now enhanced with the transformation into HBO Max.

One of the most important series on the platform was Ballers. Perhaps its content, American football, is not of global relevance, but thanks to its protagonist it became a phenomenon on the platform. The series created by Stephen Levinson centers on Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who begins a career as a financial adviser to other NFL players. Who is your protagonist? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Emerged from a 100 percent North American product such as wrestling events, Dwayne Johnson He began to climb in the Hollywood industry and began to make a career as an actor. From being seen as a simple character in an episode of That 70s Show, he went on to star in renowned franchises such as Fast and Furious, Jumanji or Black Adam. Today, there is no study that questions the possibility of hiring him: calling him is a guarantee of assured publicity and a good audience base. It is that, for example, La Roca is one of the figures with the most followers on social networks, a space that has become a mecca for the dissemination and creation of content.

One of the people who shared filming with Dwayne Johnson It was Anthony Hardwickdirector of photography for productions like Borat (which he also previously spoke about with REALPOLITIK). Hardwick He was in almost 20 episodes of Ballers, and he talked about this, as well as taking the time to talk about The flight attendant, the series starring Kaley Cuoco which premieres its second season tomorrow.

RP.- What is it like working with a figure like Dwayne Johnson?

Dwayne Johnson It’s… I must say… First of all, for years he’s had one of the biggest audiences, if not the biggest, with people who love him and like him. First of all, he is a very empathetic person, he is very good. I think that is seen in his social networks and what he does. I think he has also managed to make a career of role types, not all of them are good guys, but many are, I think he has this real and warm presence on camera that is not fake. when you meet Dwayne, is a wonderful person. It is very nice. It is a pleasure working with him. It is one of the stars that you admire and respect. There is no one more famous than Dwayne Johnson right now. And as you know, he also has some wealth. He has power. People in that position may not be very nice but he is graceful and appreciative of the opportunities he has had. He expresses it genuinely, he says it in interviews and you know it. It is so.

RP.- What have you been working on lately?

I just finished working on the second season of a series called The Flight Attendant for HBO Max, which stars Kaley Cuoco. I don’t know when it starts airing. I did two episodes, I was going to do three, there was a change in the director’s schedule. I was going to do episodes 2 and 3 together, and then 5 and I just did 2 and 3. Before that I did season 3 of Dead to me which is on Netflix. I started the series before that long hiatus and now I’m finishing it.

RP.- What can you tell about the work in The flight attendant?

It is a very fun series to shoot. Visually it’s very interesting, I think the scripts are great. It is based on a bestseller. The first season uses it and the second season walks away from this because it goes into new territory. It’s fun to roll it. The series travels to various destinations outside of the United States. It was already done in the first season and we do it again in the second. The cast is great, as are the crew and the producers. I’ve been very lucky the last few years to work with genuinely nice people.

RP.- We met Kaley Cuoco on The Big Bang Theory. What was it like sharing the set with her?

Kaley he is a superstar. Walk onto the set and exude that superstar quality. She is beautiful, very funny, she is also an amazing actress making plot. As you know, The flight attendant is a comedy but it also has moments of drama. She’s great. I don’t know what to say about her, other than that it is a pleasure to work with her and I hope to do it again because she is so much fun. (www.REALPOLITIK.com.ar)

