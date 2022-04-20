Dwayne Johnson could star in the It Takes Two movie for Amazon

It seems that Jason Momoa is not the only actor who is courting a video game adaptation and while the protagonist of Aquaman is looking at the Minecraft movie, Dwayne Johnson could star in a film based on It Takes Two.

The development of an adaptation of It Takes Two was announced at the beginning of last year, however, at that time there was neither a cast nor a platform for the distribution of the project made by dj2 Entertainment.

But that changed this week and now Variety reports that Amazon Studios welcomed this bet while Seven Bucks Productions joined its production.

Thus, while Amazon would have put this project in priority development, it is possible that Dwayne Johnson not only participates in this project through Seven Bucks Productions, but Variety maintains that La Roca “could also star in the film, but nothing is official for now.”

The script for the adaptation of It Takes Two is advancing hand in hand with Josh Miller and Pat Casey (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2) and its branch is expected to follow “May and Cody who, while divorcing, find their minds transported to two dolls their daughter, Rose, made to represent them. Now they must go on a wild and fantastical journey to find a way to get back into their bodies.”

The movie of It Takes Two It doesn’t have a release date yet.