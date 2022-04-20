Dwayne Johnson confessed that he wants to become a secret agent, but not just any

With the premiere of No Time to Die The James Bond franchise was left without an agent as Daniel Craig said goodbye to the role he held for more than a decade. Now that there is a vacancy, the names for potential new agent. From henry cavill until Idris Elbe are the names that have sounded strong to become the double zero agent. Now everyone has competition, as Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he is ready for the role.

The rock He is undoubtedly one of the actors of the moment, his charisma and versatility always make him a factor of weight and success for any production. Recent projects like Jungle Cruise from Disney or the recent Netflix Red Notice have shown the success that Dwayne brings. As fans look forward to the actor becoming the anti-hero Black Adam for the DCEUthe actor was interested in asking “Martini, shaken, not stirred”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker