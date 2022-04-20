Dwayne Johnson confessed that he wants to become a secret agent, but not just any

With the premiere of No Time to Die The James Bond franchise was left without an agent as Daniel Craig said goodbye to the role he held for more than a decade. Now that there is a vacancy, the names for potential new agent. From henry cavill until Idris Elbe are the names that have sounded strong to become the double zero agent. Now everyone has competition, as Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he is ready for the role.

The rock He is undoubtedly one of the actors of the moment, his charisma and versatility always make him a factor of weight and success for any production. Recent projects like Jungle Cruise from Disney or the recent Netflix Red Notice have shown the success that Dwayne brings. As fans look forward to the actor becoming the anti-hero Black Adam for the DCEUthe actor was interested in asking “Martini, shaken, not stirred”.

In an interview given to Squire, Johnson reminded his grandfather Peter Fanene Maive, who was related to the cinema and was even a Bond villain. This man was one of the faithful servants of Mr Osato (Teru Shimada) in the film You Only Live Twice (1967) with Sean Connery What 007.

“I would like to follow in his footsteps (grandfather) and be the next Bond”, revealed Johnson and at the same time clarified, “I don’t want to be a villain, it has to be Bond”.

Throughout his career Dwayne has proven to be a action Man and that Besides, the gala suit suits him well.hence wouldn’t be a bad 007. The good thing is that with the capacity that the actor has, if he is not chosen for the role, he can easily make his own spy movie.

As for the casting for the next Bond, MGM made it clear that he will take a break to review everything and be ready to start look for the next Bond during 2022.

Daniel Craig can rest easy, Dwayne is a great replacement.

what do you say,imagine the Rock Bond?