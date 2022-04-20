Drake posted a photo with Taylor Swift: collaboration on the way?

What’s happening between Drake And Taylor Swift? In the past few hours, the Canadian rapper posted on Instagram a photo in which he is with the American singer-songwriter and immediately the fans of both artists went crazy. Including us, we admit it.

A snapshot of the two artists together was enough to immediately unleash the rumors on social media. What many hope is that the photo signifies the arrival of a collaboration between them, but it is good to specify that for the moment it is only an unconfirmed hypothesis. A hypothesis, or more like a dream, which we hope but it becomes reality.

What exactly happened? Drake in his latest post on Instagram posted a series of photos, accompanied by this caption: “They are too soft to understand the meaning of hard work“.

The images show him and his son Adonis and then in the last shot there is Drake embracing Taylor Swift. Obviously, it was this last photograph that sparked off the comments on the web.

On social media there are those who commented by writing: “The collaboration of Drake and Taylor is coming, I can’t do it, it will be a huge thing“And who said:”Oh, Taylor Swift and Drake are about to break the internet“.

So we just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope that their photo together is really a taste of their possible musical collaboration. Are we asking too much?

