Dracula: the validity of the myth, 110 years after the death of its author Bram Stoker

“Dracula”, an all-time classic

110 years have passed since the death of the Irish writer bram stokerfamous for having written 125 years ago, dracula”, a novel that has been adapted innumerable times to the cinema and the theater marking a journey that goes from terror to the absolute aestheticization of fear. A palpable transformation from the version performed by Bela Lugosi in 1931 to the famous Francis Ford Coppola production in 1992 (30 years ago.

Despite being the author of sixteen novels, Stoker is only known for his gothic fantasy work, dracula. The novel was published in Spanish by Ediciones Hymsa in 1935, in the collection “The Adventure Novel”. The popularity of its protagonist, a Transylvanian nobleman descended from Attila, has not stopped growing over the years. At first he is an ancient warrior who was a student of the devil in Scholomancy, where he studied the secrets of nature. Already turned into a vampire, he moves to London, a city in which he cheats on the young merchant Jonathan Harker, Mina’s fiancé, the female protagonist of the story.

Until the age of seven, for health reasons, the narrator had to be bedridden. His mother and his private teachers gave him an early education at his home. He then entered the famous Trinity College, where in 1870 he would receive honors in pure mathematics and science. In 1878, Stoker married an ex-girlfriend of his friend the writer Oscar Wilde, Florence Balcombe. Days later he would definitely move to London.

Bram Stoker’s most famous gothic novel that inspired film and stage adaptations around the world

His wife, Balcombe, would outlive him by twenty-five years. She was Stoker’s literary executor and who saw the excessive fame that he began to earn dracula. He was in a terrible financial situation and had not given permission for the adaptation of the novel that led to Nosferatufrom which he had not received any payment for the rights.

Stoker died in London on April 20, 1912, before his vampire character achieved popularity through numerous film and literary adaptations. The writer was born in 1847, at 15 Marino Crescent Street, in the Clontarf district, north of Dublin, in a three-story Georgian-style building overlooking the circular park that today is called Bram Stoker and is located behind the bay.

This year, coinciding with the anniversaries of the 110th anniversary of the author’s death, 125 years of dracula and thirty of Coppola’s film, but also the German version by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau, Nosferatu, turns one hundred years old. In 1922 the widow had received an envelope containing an anonymous letter from Berlin containing the program for a recent film premiere, which had taken place in the marble garden of the Berlin Zoo. Nosferatu was described in the brochure as “a free adaptation of the play Bram Stoker, dracula”. The screenwriter, Henrik Galeen, had changed the names of the protagonists and characters and had freely modified certain main points of the work. However, the resemblance to Stoker’s novel was not far from plagiarism.

Balcombe demanded to be financially rewarded and, at the same time, that the work be destroyed. This beginning of literary vampirism is the beginning of the fame of the famous monster.

Bela Lugosi, the most emblematic “Dracula” of all

The fate of fame dracula was in the hands of Balcombe, who granted the rights for a stage adaptation to hamilton deane, who had been his neighbor in Dublin. The play opened in Derby in 1924. Three years later, Horace Liveright acquired the theatrical rights for the United States and hired John L Balderston to adapt the play to the New York stage. The piece ran for a year on Broadway and ran for two more years on tour, breaking all previous records for any theatrical tour in the United States. However, Liveright never paid the widow for all the rights to the performance, as she would die shortly thereafter in 1937.

From 1922, with the success of Nosferatu, dracula began an extensive and long journey of adaptations. in 1923 Drakula halala starred Paul Askonas and in 1931 the Austro-Hungarian actor Bela Lugosi performed it directed by Tod Browning. The series of versions is extensive, especially in the decades of the sixties and seventies, with 7 or 8 productions per year.

The initial terror that these adaptations had was lost over time. The new works try to play with humor, parody and the aestheticization of fear. The crystallization of the genre, as also happened with the Frankenstein played by Boris Karloff, did not lead to the decline of the character, but on the contrary: feeding on his own flesh, rejuvenating himself as his protagonist, the story found new audiences in each new work.

Lawyers from the British Incorporated Society of Authors representing Stoker’s rights won the lawsuit, but the German production company Prana-Film went bankrupt, to avoid paying the rights. The final ruling, of July 1925, ruled that all copies of the film should be delivered to him, to be destroyed. However, copies were successfully shown in the United States during 1929.

In 1992, the successful and talented film director Francis Ford Coppolawinner of several Oscar Awards, especially for The Godfathertook the story to the movies as Dracula by Bram Stoker starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves Y Anthony Hopkins. Already in the title of the film appears the tribute (and respect) for the writer. She was the winner of three Academy Awards in the artistic part: costume design, makeup and sound editing.

Keanu Reeves in Francis Ford Coppola’s film adaptation of “Dracula”

The film was rated by critics as the best adaptation of the original novel. Despite this, twenty-five minutes of violent scenes were censored, including a nude Winona Ryder.

The aestheticization of fear with Coppola’s film reaches its peak. It is not the script or the story that wins the awards, but the artistic production. The same thing happens with several stagings of operas or musicals, including one that was revived in our country this year, Dracula the musicalWritten and directed by Pepe Cibrian with music from Angel Mahlerand produced in 1991 by Titus Lectoure.

From April 1 to 10 of this year, after three decades, he returned to Luna Park to show that the vampire rejuvenates over time, this time abandoning terror to go on to immortalize himself with his author. bram stoker he achieved his goal: he immortalized Dracula and in that simple operation he immortalized himself.

Source: Télam SE

KEEP READING:

“Dracula” and the contribution of pathogens to culture

Murnau’s “Nosferatu”: a hundred years without falling asleep

Werner Herzog and the immortal myth of Count Dracula against Nazism

Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz: the mystic who began writing at the age of three and ended up with the most extensive library in Latin America