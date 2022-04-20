Does Johnny Depp have a stutter? here the answer

Johnny Deep continues to be in the mouth of public opinion due to the litigation that it maintains with Amber Heard. The protagonist, among other productions, by Eduardo Manos Tijeras leaves no one indifferent. In fact, the way he speaks has caused concern in his followers.

It is difficult to distinguish which is the nationality of Deep, given its ease in changing from one accent to another. In Pirates of the Caribbean he is able to perfectly exemplify the English accent that he embodies Jack Sparrow. Despite being born in Kentucky and having US citizenship, there was always confusion surrounding the actor himself.

Many even wonder if Depp himself could be a stutterer. But, nothing could be further from the truth, his ability to perfectly imitate accents could be related to a striking speech disorder: The foreign accent syndrome.

Known by the acronym FAS in English, foreign accent syndrome occurs in those who cause a sudden change in speech, so that a native speaker is perceived as speaking with a “foreign” accent.

Although a clear cause for this disorder has not always been identified, it is identified with a traumatic brain injury or other diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

His ability to switch from one accent to another, such as Irish or Australian, has also caused curiosity in the media. In an interview with the newspaper Guardian in 2011, he was even asked about the possibility of giving up his US citizenship, where he received a negative response from the actor.

“I’m certainly not ready to give up my US citizenship. You do not have to give up your US citizenship“He confessed on the matter. Therefore, although we can rule out a stutter, Depp himself could suffer from another disorder like the one mentioned above.