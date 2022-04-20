Do you know the meaning of the manicure that Kendall Jenner uses?

Kendall Jenner It tends to set a fashion trend. Like his sister Kylie Jennerloves the retro look and that’s why, when it comes to manicure resort to bicolor, just as it was used in 2000, remember? Let’s see it!

Kendall Jenner and her bicolor nails: manicure in a retro key!

Apparently, in Hollywood, celebrities set trends but recreate, or are inspired by, the looks that were hits from other times.

Thus, many celebrities like Kendall Jenner for example, they are synchronized to repeat from time to time a look from yesteryear.

Wearing a retro key outfit, Kendall wears her nails in two colors. Source. @danixmichelle

From the French manicure but updated by changing the top white line for a line of colour or various colors, in “rainbow” mode to combining the manicure with garments knitted to the tone, several stars resort to the beauty of before to compose their looks. And of course, they are right and millions of fans imitate them.

Much more if it is about manicure and Kardashian-Jenner, are all fans of the most striking looks in terms of nails. For some time now, if they have to choose outside the fantasy of nail art and adherent jewelry, the bet is on plain colors, using some trick to stand out.

That is to say, when they do not opt ​​for an elaborate design for their nails, they still give their touch of glam with some strategy and this time, Kendall Jenner opted for the retro style, without neglecting glam, of course.

The two smallest Kylie Y Kendall Jennerare fans of vintage trends and these two-tone nails make it clear.

For starters, this look of high-waisted jeans and a knitted halter top is very typical of the 2000s. The manicure that accompanies it is a hit of the time! Of course, fashions return.

Kendall Jenner he chose yellow for four of the fingers and highlighted the ring finger with the color red. It is a combination of the two intense and vibrant colors to achieve a contrast with the color of the skin and the clothing, the latter in a dark green key.

Like the mythical combination of pink and blue or light blue and burgundy, these tones make up an unbeatable pair to wear with everything. And also, of course, it reminds of the summers of 2000. What stylish and glamorous looks!

The detail of the bicolor nails. Source. @danixmichelle

What does the two-tone look mean for manicure?

In addition to being a beautiful design, the truth is that wearing a nail painted in a different color from the rest has a meaning. Do you know? Kendall Jenner?

This is a tradition from ancient Rome. At that time – Roman women were very flirtatious – single women identified themselves by marking a different nail and this derived that it currently means that a girl painted in a two-color way, highlighting the ring finger, indicates that that finger is “vacant” to receive a ring. : a marriage proposal.

Retro look for Kendall. Source. @danixmichelle

Did you know that the look bicolor What is trending has that message? You have to notify Kendall Jenner! Or will you know?