Did Angelina Jolie sue the FBI after incident with Brad Pitt?



A woman filed court papers to sue the FBI for failing to provide information about an investigation into a past domestic violence incident aboard a private plane; the fact has not gone unnoticed since international media relate the request of Jane Doe, the plaintiff’s alias with ‘public status’ and who wants to remain anonymous, with Angelina Jolie and the incident by which she separated from Brad Pitt in 2016.



The lawsuit, filed under the Freedom of Information Act, maintains the legal representation of attorney Amanda Kramer. “I am unable to comment on the identity of Jane Doe, who has tried to preserve the privacy of the family. Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of the crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for health and trauma care and protections. legal for their children and for themselves,” he said according to Entertainment Tonight.



The documents warn about the events that occurred several years ago, with minors as victims and witnesses. In September 2016, Jolie and her family were flying from France to the United States before the argument with Maddox, which would end in the divorce of her ex-partner.



This we know from the demand



Doe says that after the FBI opened an investigation, he publicly announced that he was closing it without taking further action, and that he was not notified of his decision. The arguments say that it is an effort to better understand the FBI investigation and obtain the necessary information so that their children receive medical attention and counseling about the traumas that arose after that moment.



“The possible exposure of private details about the aggression and its impact on the physical and mental health of children poses a great risk to children,” says the text, which refers to the fact that it is a higher range due to the plaintiff’s public status and the withholding of additional records by the defendants.