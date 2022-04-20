Did Amber Heard have an ex-partner with whom she was also violent?

Cwith the advance of libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardintimate details of both celebrities continue to come out, and on this occasion affirmations have resurfaced that They point out that the actress abused her ex-girlfriend in 2009.

On September 14 of that year, the Aquaman actress she was arrested by the police from the port of Seattle, after Heard and his then-girlfriend, Tasya van Ree, were involved in an altercation at the airport after Amber allegedly grabbed and punched van Ree’s arm.

Heard was taken into custody, had her mugshot taken, was assigned a case number and appeared Sept. 15 in the King County District Court in Seattle.

According to USA Today, it was at that moment that the actress learned that prosecutors they had refused to press charges against him.

Despite the incident, both continued their relationship, since their breakup took place until 2012, although they still remained friends.

Tasya van Ree has spoken out in defense of her ex-girlfriend after allegations of domestic abuse came to light.

In a statement released by Heard’s publicist in 2016, van Ree said the actress had been “wrongfully” accused and that the entire incident had been blown out of proportion, adding that two police officers had “misrepresented and exaggerated the sensationalism” about the incident. .

“It’s disheartening that Amber’s integrity and story are being called into question once again. Amber is a brilliant, honest and beautiful woman and I have the utmost respect for her,” he said.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Depp claimed to have had conversations with several of Heard’s former romantic partners about her alleged history of abuse.