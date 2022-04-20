Details of the alleged former assistant of Elizabeth Holmes working for the CEO of Theranos

Featuring Elizabeth Holmes’ story convincingly recently told in Hulu’s eight-episode series. abandonmenthis alleged former executive assistant has lifted the lid on working for the disgraced CEO of Theranos.

Following a delayed trial, Holmes was found guilty in January 2022 on four counts of investor defrauding: three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She was found not guilty on four counts of patient fraud: three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The jury did not reach a verdict on three counts of misleading investors.

Today, she remains a free woman on $500,000 bond, with her sentencing set to take place in September 2022.

Last month, like abandonment streaming on Hulu, Leona Marlene took to her TikTok account to share a glimpse of what it was like to work for Holmes, after working as his employee for roughly 18 months between 2012 and 2014.

news week he is still trying to confirm Marlene’s position within Thaneros and has reached out to her.

Speaking about the show’s portrayal of life on Theranos, Marlene said, “So far the series has been pretty objective, except for [Holmes’] cringe dancing to Lil Wayne. I don’t know if that happened.

“But this was my first job right out of college. I supported Elizabeth and Sunny [Balwani, Theranos president and COO] and I have many stories.

Marlene added that “I was still a little bit terrified of them and I’m going to get in trouble for sharing these things in any way.”

In another video, Marlene spoke about the depiction of Holmes consuming green juice on a daily basis, after being asked about it by one of her followers.

“I was Elizabeth’s executive assistant,” Marlene began by explaining, “but when her personal assistant left, I had to take on both roles.

“So every morning at 7 a.m., we were supposed to be at Whole Foods to buy four juices for the day, and then we were supposed to come back later in the day to buy four more juices, because we absolutely had to. It was very, very cool.

“I was already spending like 18 hours of my day at Theranos, so needless to say, I didn’t have time to go back to Whole Foods.

“So you may have bought green juice in bulk, and put four in one fridge, four in another. And you may have taken a little walk in the middle of the day to pick up more green juice, from the fridge. not Whole Foods. Shake them up to make them look real, very fresh, and give fresh green juice every day.”

Elsewhere, Marlene said she often worked from 7 a.m. to “close to midnight” during the week, as well as clocking in on many weekends.

“It was really impossible to have time off, so I said I had an emergency doctor’s appointment,” she revealed. “During the date with that actor, I had an interview with another company called Tunein, which is a radio app.”

While Marlene, who now works remotely for a San Francisco-based startup, said she found the program largely accurate, she defended the other staff members who also worked hard at Theranos.

“Theranos really had some of the smartest people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he said. “Everyone was really hard at work, working 14+ hour days. People were so passionate and really believed in the mission and what we were capable of doing, and we had no idea what was going on behind the scenes.”

She continued, “I think that’s the hard part about these shows because it makes everyone seem so clueless at times because you get a bird’s-eye view of what’s going on throughout the company.

“But not everyone in the company had that perspective. They didn’t tell us the truth. We didn’t know what was going on. And we had also made promises to large corporations and we had deadlines that we had to meet.

“The whole point was to make it work, like it didn’t seem like there was an option, and convince everyone else on the outside that it was working.”

Prosecutors argued that Holmes and Balwani, who was also charged and whose trial has just started, set out to defraud investors and, separately, to defraud doctors and patients.

The indictment alleges that Holmes and Balwani made false claims “about Theranos’s ability to provide accurate, fast, reliable, and inexpensive blood tests and test results” and withheld information about problems associated with Theranos technology.

Balwani’s own trial began in late March. Like Holmes, Balwani was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

The prosecution argues that Balwani was an accomplice to Holmes. His defense claims that Balwani could not have committed fraud because he never made any money from Theranos. Like Holmes, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Holmes was played by Amanda Seyfried in abandonmentwhile Naveen Andrews played Balwani, who had previously dated Holmes.