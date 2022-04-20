Deborra-Lee Furness speaks out on the alleged homosexuality of Hugh Jackman

For years there have been various stories circulating in Hollywood about the Hugh Jackman homosexuality (53). The actor himself has commented on occasion that their origin could be related to his role in The Boy from Oz (2003), a Broadway show in which he played openly gay singer-songwriter, Peter Allen, and kissed fellow cast member Jarrod Emick onstage.

And, although there has never been any reason to believe those comments, the rumors have been insistent and recurrent enough that the actor’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness66, has said enough during his participation in the podcast ‘Not an Overnight Success’.

In this way, Hugh Jackman’s wife has come out against the rumors assuring that they are “rare”. “I mean, if he was gay he might be”, assured the also actress to the presenter of the space, Gus Worland.

“She wouldn’t have to hide in the closet anymore, and she’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever.. It’s not that Brad is gay, but you know what I’m saying!” joked Furness, who is tired of having to deal with this type of talk.

“It’s nonsense, and then people perpetuate the nonsense and it’s boring,” added Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple met in 1995 on the set of the Australian television show ‘Correlli’, and married a year later. Since then, they have adopted two children (Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15) and have celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.