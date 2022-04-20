Daniel Radcliffe’s favorite movies are as different as they seem

In the world of movie franchises, few are bigger or more popular than Harry Potter. The worldwide success of the series made Daniel Radcliffe an international superstar, which had its own side effects. He always wanted to be an actor and apart from a couple of previous roles, the Potter The series brought Radcliffe childhood fame that has lasted into adulthood. Playing Potter it changed his life, but all eight films in the series are not on Radcliffe’s list of favorite films.

Daniel Radcliffe | Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photobank

The ‘Harry Potter’ movies aren’t on Radcliffe’s list of favorite movies

The role of Harry Potter brought instant fame to Radcliffe. He feels honored to have played the role, but at the same time, he has no interest in playing Potter again. He is even reluctant to see Potterrelated fee.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a play that began its career before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is slowly making its way back to the stage. However, the idea of ​​the original Harry Potter Watching a Potter he finds the adaptation strange, so he doesn’t plan to watch it.

the cursed child could potentially be made into a movie. Radcliffe has said that the demand for him to return to the role is that JK Rowling not be involved. On the contrary, he has also stated that she has no interest in reprising the role in cursed child.

Radcliffe loved directing. Prisoner of Azkaban director Alfonso Cuarón took on the series, and has fond memories of Chamber of Secrets. But Radcliffe’s favorite movies don’t include Camera or any other Potter films.

Radcliffe’s favorite movies include a British Golden Age movie and a teen romantic comedy.

Stairway to heaven | LMPC via Getty Images

we know the Potter the movies don’t measure up to Radcliffe’s favorite movies. So what does he do?

In a discussion with Wired (via YouTube), Radcliffe mentioned a movie that was released decades before he was born, as well as a teen rom-com that was released around the same time. Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

There is a movie called A matter of life and death. It was made by, like, [Michael] Powell and [Emeric] Pressburger in 1952,” Radcliffe said. “It’s this magical, realistic story about a fighter pilot who gets shot down in the [English] Channel, but then he is missed by the angels in the chaos of war. So he has to go to heaven to prove that he should be allowed to continue living. It’s so imaginative and fun.”

A matter of life and deathwhich, according to IMDb, is more commonly known as Stairway to Heavenit actually came out in 1946. It stars David Niven and Kim Hunter, with Sir Richard Attenborough also appearing.

Fast-forward 55 years, and you have another of Radcliffe’s favorite films, one that features some of his contemporaries among a strong cast.

“As far as the movies I’ve rewatched the most, it’s probably the teen movie directed by Ben Foster. Get overRadcliffe said. “It was one of the first movies where my girlfriend and I got together. It’s an amazing cast. Ben Foster, Kirsten Dunst, Mila Kunis, Colin Hanks, a lot of people are into it. Martin Short is amazing in it. Great movie.”

Zoe Saldana, Swoosie Kurtz and Ed Begley Jr. are also part of the cast.

Radcliffe has acted in almost 30 films since his first role.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/bIOkpZKdwQw?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Radcliffe has nearly 30 movies on his resume, not counting his turn as Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Storywhich began filming in early 2022. But her passion for acting extends beyond the big screen.

Radcliffe’s first role was as Young David in a BBC production of David Copperfield. Her first film role came in The tailor of Panamawhich was released a few months before Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

However, film work is only part of Radcliffe’s acting repertoire.

He has worked on stage several times, according to his IMDb profile. that includes How to Succeed in Business Without Really Tryingwhich ran for nearly a year on Broadway.

Radcliffe lent his voice to The Simpsons, bojack horsemanY Playmobil: The Movieand has several television credits from his turn as Harry Potter term

RELATED: Emma Watson recalls being ‘stunned’ by Daniel Radcliffe