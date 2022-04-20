Crunchyroll changes its CEO, the head of the company — Kudasai

Sony Pictures Entertainment revealed that the CEO of Crunchyroll, Colin Decker, has left the company. The director of operations Crunchyroll and former COO of Funimation, Rahul Purini, will be the new president of the company. Decker will stay with the company for a few weeks during the transition.

As director of operations, Purini directed the day-to-day strategic operations of Crunchyroll, including e-commerce, production studios, content scheduling, business intelligence, analytics, and other functions. Purini joined Funimation in 2015 and has led the company’s growth in terms of global expansion and subscription base. He was previously vice president of solution delivery at global digital agency Razorfish. He was also head of technology and operations at the digital agency MEplusYOU (before imc2).

Purini stated: “It is an honor and privilege for me to take on this new role and power the next chapter of Crunchyroll. Having spent the last seven years involved in nearly every facet of the business, and seeing how far we’ve come, the opportunity ahead of us is brilliant, and I look forward to what we do next together. There are many things that excite me about this new role, but the part that stands out is our clear opportunity: to accelerate the growth, size, and love of anime around the world by putting fans and the community first and helping everyone belongs».

Funimation Y Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that the anime library and simulcast contents (simulcast) from Funimation Y wakanim would move to Crunchyroll. Funimation Global Groupfrom Sonycompleted the acquisition of Crunchyroll a AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was $1.17 billion, with proceeds paid in cash at closing.

Source: Variety

