Criticism of West Side Story, the new version of Steven Spielberg

The dream has finally come true steven spielbergwho has fought very hard for many years to bring forward his own version of West Side Story.

It is a remake of the 1961 classic that over two hours and 36 minutes develops the forbidden love story between two young people from different backgrounds and the rivalry between two street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, culminating in tragedy.

In other words, it is a sort of translation of Romeo and Juliet to a different social context, although the main idea remains the same.

After countless musical versions, there will be those who wonder if there was something to contribute to make a new adaptation and the answer after leaving the movie theater is very clear: of course there is.

The first thing to praise West Side Story is the casting: Rachel Zegler Y Ariana DeBose both look spectacular thanks to the approach given to their respective characters and their great talent when it comes to singing and expressing themselves through their gestures.

An entire doctoral thesis could be written on staging. At this point to say that Spielberg rolls wonderfully may be redundant, since he is one of the great masters of the seventh artversatile and always open to innovation, but we must not fail to point out that pamper every shot, every frame and every camera movement to introduce us to the streets of New York.

The dance bodies, which move like vibrant magma, as well as the beautiful color compositions with the Latinos monopolizing the range of hot tones that go from red to yellow and the locals exploiting the range of cold tones from green to blue to mark the limits of their territory and areas of conflict.

Spielberg is also committed to shooting much more outdoors and moving the camera in unprecedented ways to get us fully into the dispute. In this sense, he highlights the sequence shot of the start as well as the clash on the roof, not to mention the choreography of the great fight, which starts and ends with two aerial shots that take advantage of even the shadows.

We are, as we said at the beginning, very familiar with this musical, but even so, it manages to surprise with several updated and tremendously exciting numbers, such as “Maria” and “Tonight”, although it is impossible not to recognize the plasticity and charm of “One Hand, One Heart” and the overwhelming force of “America”, two sensational climaxes.

All this put at the service of your universal message rejecting violence and with a leading couple that gives off good chemistry. The casting of the main performers, led by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort could not be better, although among the secondary ones, something more hook is missing.

It should also be noted that much of the footage has been shot in Spanish, which has allowed screenwriter Tony Kushner (Lincoln) make the most of the dialogues and even sharpen the sense of humor even more to reach the Spanish-speaking public.

In short, let no one be alarmed by the low collection of West Side Story in United States. Let us bear in mind that it is a film that arrives at the wrong time at a time when the musical genre is clearly in the doldrums (they have been failures In a New York neighborhood, Cinderella either Dear Evan Hansen) and what brings the masses together in the movie theater is, above all, superhero cinema.

Good art, fortunately, is immortal and what the box office does not recognize the master, will be recognized by the passage of time and perhaps the awards (for now it has four nominations for the Golden Globes and 108 in total in different contests ).

Spielberg has worked hard on this project and has managed to give it a new look without losing its essence: those are two unquestionable values ​​of this West Side Story what gives more than one lesson in good cinema.