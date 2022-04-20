Cory Barlog shares some bittersweet news about God of War Ragnarök

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Today, April 20, marks the 4th anniversary of God of WarKratos and Atreus adventure that originally debuted in 2018 for PlayStation 4. Players can’t wait to learn more about God of War Ragnarokgame that will continue this epic journey.

Reports assure that the new installment is almost ready, so the fans expected that Santa Monica will take advantage of this special date to reveal a surprise. Cory Barlog did not disappoint the fans of the franchise, as he published a video with a special message to celebrate.

The creative talked about God of War Ragnarok, but we recommend that you do not get too excited, because he shared bittersweet news. The reason? He did not reveal a new trailer or release information, but he did anticipate that the game is on the way and that it will be something great.

Cory Barlog asks for patience for the arrival of God of War Ragnarok

Barlog thanked all the players on behalf of Santa Monica for all the support they have given the franchise since God of War of 2018. The creative did not hesitate to raise the hype for God of War Ragnarokas he stated that “something great is yet to come”.

“We are incredibly grateful to the fans and the community for all the love and support we have received throughout this time, because without that support we would not be able to continue making games. It is your support that allows us to continue doing the things we love to do.” commented the creator.

He also accepted that they haven’t talked much about why God of War Ragnarok, but there is a good reason for it. Santa Monica is working hard to reach that level of quality that players have come to expect. However, for now they cannot show anything, which will undoubtedly disappoint more than one fan. Barlog wants to be transparent, so he added that they will reveal something as soon as they have it.

“The moment, the second we have something that we’re ready to share, we’re going to share it, because we don’t want to hold any of this back. Something great is coming, and we all here in Santa Monica are incredibly grateful for all the support.” they have given us,” he added.

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life. While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

God of War Ragnarok is in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Look for more news about the new installment at this link.

