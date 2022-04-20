Confirmed lineup of Chivas vs Xolos on Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

Chivas de Guadalajara looks for its fifth victory of the tournament this Tuesday, when it hosts Tijuana in a match on Day 15 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Flock Passion presents its confirmed lineup.

After 14 games in the campaign, Chivas would already have their lineup ready with which they will face the duel of the Clausura 2022 Tournamentwhere they will honor the Xolos de Tijuana at the Akron Stadium, where it will be another of the vital commitments, already with Ricardo Cadena on the bench, who will try to find the victory and thereby accumulate their fifth victory of the contest that catapults them in the general table.

The new coach of the Sacred Flock will try to maintain his strategy in his starting 11 to try to get a good result against the border team, after the important victory last Saturday against Cruz Azul, a result with which they rose to 11th place with ample possibilities of getting into the Repechage. So far they only have the confirmed absences of Jesús Molina and José Juan Macías due to injury, while Alexis Vega is suspended.

It should be remembered that Chivas is in a difficult situation in the standings, since marches in 11th place, barely reaching a place in the Repechage with 17 pointsso if they don’t win against Xolos their aspirations would decrease considerably, because they would have to win the next two duels they have left to get into the Reclassification.

Confirmed lineup of Chivas vs. Tijuana on Matchday 15

The red and white bench will be made up of: Raul Gudino; Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Miguel Ángel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez; Eduardo Torres, Pavel Pérez, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet; Paolo Yrizar and Cesar Huerta.

