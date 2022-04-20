The Chris Hemsworth’s 10 minute workout it’s a challengeyou only have to watch the video that the actor shared through his social networks to realize that only those who are fitter can finish such an intense circuit without giving up trying.

Because yes, this series of exercises may not last long, but you will end up exhausted. is is is designed precisely for burn those extra calories that we have enjoyed thanks to the cakes and the chocolate of Holy Week.

The great thing about this 10-minute Chris Hemsworth workout is that you don’t need any equipment to do it, it’s all with body weight. The bad? That leaves you with no excuses not to do it.

An superset of 10 exercises, between 20 and 30 seconds each… You are going to sweat, burn fat, work muscles and you will perform some of the best exercises recommended by experts.

If you’re looking for one new routine that gives you that extra push when you need it or when you want to test yourself… you can try to follow Thor and see how it goes.

What is Chris Hemsworth’s 10-Minute Workout?

Set 1

Squat and twist x 20 seconds

Plank up and down x 20 seconds

20 second break

Set 2

Burpees x 30 seconds

Crunch touching the feet x 20 seconds

20 second break

Set 3

Climbers with leg to the elbow x 30 seconds

V-sit with legs bent x 20 seconds

20 second break

Set 4

Prisoner squat x 30 seconds

Flutter kick x 20 seconds

20 second break

Set 5

Iron jacks + bending x 30 seconds

Jump lunge x 20 seconds

60 second break

Once you finish the circuit, repeat 4 more times and you will have completed the complete training.