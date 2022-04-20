Checo Pérez puts pressure on Red Bull and Verstappen for the Imola Grand Prix

The start of the 2022 Formula 1 season has not been as expected for Red Bull Racingwho has already suffered two retirements by Max Verstappen and one for Sergio Perez, who so far surpasses his partner in the drivers table. Nevertheless, in Milton Keynes they know they have time to recover to reduce differences with Ferrari.

Facing what will be the fourth date of the world championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, it was the Czech who recognized the missteps of his team, but affirmed that they must maintain “head down and keep pressing”. And he added: “We have had very bad luck in these first races“.

For his part, the Mexican pilot highlighted the work they have done in the Austrian team during these two weeks after the Australian Grand Prix, to put in condition the RB18 that enough problems has causedespecially for the last world champion.

“I really trust our people in Milton Keynes. Everyone here at the track is working flat out and we have to remember that this is a very long season.. It was a shame we lost Max (in Australia) for the team, especially with Carlos (Sainz) outit was a good opportunity to close the gap with Ferrari, but yes, it is a very long season and there is a lot of work ahead“he pointed.

In addition, Checo Pérez explained that the lost points can be regretted later in the fight for the titles, but now the mission is to keep pressing: “It’s only the third race of the season so it’s a long way to go. It’s a huge shame and these points are going to be costly at some point, but we just have to keep our heads down and keep pushing.”.

Checo, the first to try the Miami track

After become the first driver to test the track at the next Miami Grand Prixthe tapatío said: “Miami is the perfect place for Formula 1. The track looks amazing and I can’t wait to see all the fans there. Austin always feels like a home race for me and I think Miami will be similar.”.