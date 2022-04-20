Celebrities who have appeared on The Simpsons

On the American comedy series The Simpsonin animation format, created by Matt Groening for Fox Broadcasting Company and broadcast in several countries around the world, several Famous.

The cartoon holds the Guinness World Record for most celebrity appearances, with more than 500 in its 32 seasons.

Anne Hathaway

The actress won an Emmy Award for her role as Princess Penelope in the series, her character falls in love with Krusty the Clown.

Michael Jackson

The singer voiced the character Leon Kompowsky, an employee at a psychiatric hospital who confesses to Homer that he is Michael Jackson.

michelle pfeiffer

The actress appears as Mindy Simmons in season 5, an employee at the nuclear plant where Homer works and for the first time he is attracted to someone other than Marge.

Stephen Hawking

The famous English scientist appeared in the series four times and in one of the chapters he predicted his death, according to fans of the cartoon.

U2

The famous Irish band appears in the 200th episode of the series.

