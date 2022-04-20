Carolyn Smith, Will Smith’s mom: who she is and photos | Biography | Age | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Several weeks have passed since Will Smith starred in a controversial event at the 2022 Oscar Awards when he slapped comedian Chris Rock and the case still continues to speak. One of the people who has also given her point of view is Carolyn Smith, mother of the protagonist of the movie “I am Legend”.

MORE INFORMATION: Will Smith’s business that increased its profits after slapping Chris Rock

At the end of March 2022, a fact caught the attention of the public during a gala of The Oscar Awards. And it is that Will Smith did not allow Chris Rock to make a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. As a result of this, the actor slapped Rock.

Carolyn Smith in a recent interview in the United States (Photo: Sharrie Williams/Twitter)

Nevertheless, Carolyn Smithmother of the remembered “Prince of rap” came out to give her opinion regarding this case, according to the meaww portal.

MORE INFORMATION: The time Will Smith thought about killing his own father

Name Carolyn Smith also appears in his son’s book “Will”. Precisely, the actor remembers some passages of his life where he talks about his father and his mother (See here).

Carolyn Smith has always been seen happy next to her son, Will Smith (Photo: Will Smith/ Instagram)

WHO IS CAROLYN SMITH?

The mother of Will Smith is named Caroline Bright Smith but it is known as Carolyn Smithis currently 85 years old and lives in Philadelphia.

She was born on January 18, 1937. She is a mother and businesswoman from the United States. She was previously married to Willard whom she divorced in 2000 and the man would later die in 2016.

Will Smith He has always been very close to his mother and from time to time photos of them together have been seen on social networks such as Instagram. One of these moments was when the Mrs. Smith He turned 85 years old and appears dancing with his son.

“85 Today! Happy birthday, mom-mom. Let’s dance our way to 100″, the actor wrote on January 17.

According to the video published by the actor, he is seen Carolyn Smith very happy and dares to take some dance steps that surprise more than one.

At 85 years old, Carolyn Smith He looks in good health showing that he leads a calm and happy life with his family.

According to some American media, Carolyn Smith he was raised alongside his siblings and cousins ​​in Philadelphia during his childhood.

WHAT DID CAROLYN SMITH SAY ABOUT HER SON’S ATTITUDE AT THE 2022 OSCAR AWARDS?

Carolyn Smith spoke with ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI about the incident involving her son and Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar Awards, where he indicated that Will Smith it is “a very calm and sociable person”, as reported by people.com.

“The first time in his life, it’s the first time I see him go… I’ve never seen him do that“said the lady.

Another detail to highlight is that he indicated that he knows his son very well and knows the work he has done for many years to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his participation inking richard”.

“I know how he works, how hard he works. I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting. When I heard the name, I just said, ‘Yes!’”, he sentenced.

MORE INFORMATION: Chris Rock’s condition to talk about the slap he received from Will Smith

CAROLYN SMITH PHOTOS

Carolyn Smith spoke about her son Will Smith’s attitude at the 2022 Oscars (Photo: CNN screenshot)