Cardi B’s red bandana print wig for Kay Flock’s ‘Shake It’ music video was inspired by one of her edgiest looks.

Cardi B wore a custom wig in rapper Kay Flocka’s new music video, “Shake It.”

The red bandana print wig was designed by hairstylist and wig colorist Elisha Michelle.

Michelle said the design was inspired by Cardi B’s outfit from the “Thotiana (Remix)” music video.

Cardi B stepped in front of the camera in a red bandana print wig for rapper Kay Flock’s music video for “Shake It,” which premiered Friday.

The 29-year-old “WAP” rapper is featured on the track along with Dougie B and Bory300. The wig she wore in the video, which had 6.3 million views on Wednesday, featured a hand-painted design by Elisha Michelle, a wig stylist and colorist from Greensboro, North Carolina. The wig was installed by celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, according to an Instagram post from Tokyo on March 30.

Michelle told Insider that she was new to creating bandana print wigs when she posted a video on February 4 introducing the design. She said the idea was inspired by the bandana outfit Cardi B wore in rapper Blueface’s “Thotiana (Remix)” music video.

Cardi B wore a red and blue bandana ensemble in Blueface’s “Thotiana (Remix)” video. Lyrical Lemonade/YouTube

As Michelle’s video gained traction, she shared it again on TikTok and Instagram, asking her followers to tag Cardi B. She says she’s a huge fan of the artist and resonates with Cardi B’s push. See you Wednesday , Michelle’s original video has nearly 425,000 likes on Instagram.

After seeing Michelle’s post, Cardi B’s team reached out in late March, flying her to New York to recreate the design on a new wig for the “Shake It” video. The wig, which was made by Kendra’s Boutique according to the Tokyo Instagram video on March 30, was already dyed red when Michelle arrived. Michelle told Insider that the process of dyeing, hand-painting, and styling a wig typically takes her three hours.

The 31-year-old told Insider that she has worked as a hairstylist and colorist for four years and describes herself as someone who doesn’t know how to draw. Still, she learned to draw wigs by hand with paint and a brush. After Cardi B’s wig was finished, she stayed on set with the rest of her crew to correct any issues.

Michelle shared with Insider that she gained around 2,000 followers on Instagram and received around eight requests to make bandana print wigs after videos of Cardi B’s wig went viral on social media. The stylist now has more than 16,000 followers on Instagram and said she continues to work with social media influencers like YouTuber Nikita Dragun. Cardi B later posted a video of herself in the red bandana wig on Instagram and received praise from musicians like SZA, Stefflon Don, and Supa Peach.

Michelle said she is handling the adjustment well, but is looking for an assistant as her business grows. Above all, she is happy that a rapper she admires is excited about her design. she]she was excited about the wig even before she started creating it and she loved it,” she said. “That’s all I do when I create something for someone. See her smile after her, then I know I achieved something ».

