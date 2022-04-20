Cardi B and Offset finally reveal their baby’s unique name seven months after birth

ads

Rappers Cardi B and Offset welcomed their son in September, but have only just revealed his name.

Cardi shared the first photo of her baby’s face with her 128 million Instagram followers as the couple announced her name is Wave Set Cephus.

He was photographed looking stunning in a blue fur-trimmed parka and blue beanie, paired with huge diamond necklaces.

Bodak Yellow singer Cardi captioned the photos with emojis of a dinosaur, a wave, and a bear.

Meanwhile, Offset, 30, shared a photo of her son in the bathroom, still wearing necklaces, with the caption: “Wave Set Cephus.”

In a tweet, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, suggested that the name was her husband’s idea.

“When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! That had to be her name,” she wrote.

The message was accompanied by a video of her baby’s large necklace, which spells her name in a wave depicted in diamonds and a baby shark on a surfboard.

This is Cardi B and Offset’s second child together

The rappers already share a three-year-old daughter named Kulture.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is also the father of daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset’s happy posts come a few months after she was awarded £2 million in damages after being the subject of a “malicious campaign” of defamation by YouTuber Tasha K.

Wave was born in September 2021

During the trial, the singer’s lawyers said that the youtuber had launched “a campaign to damage and destroy [Cardi B’s] reputation among its fans and the consuming public.

Cardi B’s lawsuit claims Tasha K began making “degrading and harassing statements” in early 2018 and continued to do so, at one point falsely claiming the star had worked as a prostitute.

Tasha K, who hosts the gossip site UnWineWithTashaK, which has 1 million subscribers, has to pay Cardi B £3,027,405.38, according to documents obtained by the PA news agency.

