Cannes unveils its poster; pays tribute to ‘The Truman Show’

Viridiana Ferreyra, collaborator of La Voz de Michoacán

Paris France. One month before the start of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the official poster that pays homage to the film “The Truman Show” by Peter Weir (1998) has been revealed, with which he reaffirms his conviction that art and cinema are places of reflection and contribute to the reinvention of the world.

The official Festival poster shows us Jim Carrey, from behind, in this famous shot where his character, Truman, climbs some stairs and discovers a door in a trompe l’oeil sky. Steps leading to revelation. A poetic celebration of dodge and freedom. An ascension to overlook the past and move towards the promise of renewal.

Like the unforgettable Truman embodied by Jim Carrey who brushes his horizon with his fingertips, the Cannes Film Festival takes note of the end of a world to learn anew. Climate crisis, humanitarian disasters, war conflicts, etc., explain the organizers of the Festival in a press release published on their site.

The festival will arrive on the French Croisette from May 17 to 28 and announced last week its official selection made up this year of 46 films, of which 18 are part of the official competition.

According to the list of films in the official selection, it is possible that this year we will see movie stars, such as Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong, who worked on Armageddon Time.

Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba are the protagonists of “Three Thousand Years of Longing”. In addition to Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen who participate in “Crimes of the Future” and Woody Harrelson in “Triangle of Sadness”. One of the stars of the night that already steals sighs is the almost imminent presence of Tom Cruise.

In the next few days, the Cannes Festival has confirmed to present the official jury and some more surprises.

In this sense, the organizers recalled the climate crisis, humanitarian disasters and armed conflicts, and insisted that there are many reasons for concern for humanity.

As in 1939 and then in 1946, Cannes reaffirms its conviction that art and cinema are places of reflection and contribute to the reinvention of the world, faithful to the founding commitment, in a spirit of friendship and universal cooperation, to reveal and highlight works for its quality at the service of the evolution of cinematographic art, they underlined.

The 75th edition of the festival will feature celluloid luminaries, among them the iconic Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, who will be at the screening of the sequel Top Gun: Maverick and will receive an exceptional tribute for his career, and the multi-award winning Tom Hanks, member of the cast of the film Elvis, which will have its pre-premiere in Cannes.