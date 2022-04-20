Camila Cabello went to ‘X Factor’ because she liked Harry Styles

The celebrity couples who have broken up in 2021.

Camila Cabello has just released her album ‘Familia’, an album in which we find ‘Bam Bam’, a song dedicated to her ex, Shawn Mendes. The artist is in full promotion of her latest work, and what better place to do it than James Corden’s famous ‘Carpool Karaoke’. As she passed through the aforementioned ‘show’, the Cuban singer made a confession that does not surprise us too much: 10 years ago I was crazy about Harry Styles.

The singer made known to the public what was her motivation to appear on ‘Factor X’, a program that was her springboard to fame in 2012. And no, she did not do it (only) to become famous, but to get closer to her idol teenager: Harry Styles. Honestly, we can’t blame him, especially after seeing the 28 most incredible photos of the British artist.

“I was 15 years old and a die-hard One Direction fan and was hesitating between The Voice or X Factor. I thought One Direction would go on ‘X Factor,’ so I auditioned,” she laughed. I can tell now because it’s obviously been 10 years, but I literally said, ‘I’m going to perform on the X Factor and marry Harry Styles. I will do it’. I really believed it at the time.”

Well, Camila’s dream wedding never happened, but that audition did change her life. The singer was rejected by the producers, but all was not lost. Simon Cowell found Camila crying backstage and offered her another audition, to which the singer appeared with Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane, who would go on to form Fifth Harmony. The rest is history.

