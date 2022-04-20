Camila Cabello tells how her family came to the US through the southern border

Camila Hair she was a dreamer. Her simplicity and charisma, as well as her incredible songs are a delight for adults and children. And although she recently ended her relationship with the Canadian Shawn Mendes, for Camila Cabello it is over.

In the Carpool Karaoke segment of the British presenter James Corden, the singer-songwriter Camila Cabello —of Hispanic origin— told Corden some details of her life, among them how her family came to the United States from Mexico through the southern border, the same in the that in March of this year 210 thousand migrants were detained.

“My mother is Cuban and my father is Mexican. I was born in Cuba and my mom crossed the border between Mexico and the United States when I was seven years old,” Cabello explained to Corden. the singer of Havanasaid that in the first instance only she and her mother arrived.

“We left my dad in Mexico, she carried her clothes in a backpack, she barely had any money and she didn’t speak English. I remember my family telling me: You’re going to Disney World, but I had no idea what was happening,” Camila Cabello recalled.

The Cuban-American singer said that she only carried a small notebook and her Monsters INC doll with her when crossing the border. Later, James Corden asked her about how she got past her father.

“My dad literally swam across a river. I don’t know how long the crossing was that he had to do, ”replied the singer.

His family settled in Miami, where his father washed buses and his mother was a store clerk.

Camila Cabello for Latin causes

Cabello donated the proceeds from Havana to the DREAMers organization, in addition, she actively contributes to causes such as Muslin Woman For, Freedom Inc and QLatinx. She also participated in support of the protests against the Castro regime in Cuba and is an ambassador for Save The Children.

Camila Cabello has won two Latin Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and a Billboard Women in Music Award for Breakthrough Artist, among other accolades.

