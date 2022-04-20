Camila Cabello talks about how she handled crippling anxiety

Before even recording her new album, Camila Cabello went through an intense period for which she turned to a therapist who helped her to experience music not as a source of stress, but as a reason for joy and fun.

It is not the first time that Camila Cabello he unbuttons himself on his own difficulties, just as it is not the first time that he has faced a delicate subject as much as personal as anxiety from performance. The singer told some of her backstory of his own new albumtitled Familiaand told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 how difficult it was to manage anxiety, calling it “paralyzing“.

For the Cuban-born singer-songwriter, the last year was particularly intense, both from a working point of view and because she interrupted a love story which made the hearts of many fans beat. The one with Shawn Mendes it seems to be a closed chapter, even though the two have admitted that they are still friends. And, indeed, they preferred to put a point in the relationship precisely to preserve the strong one friendship which has brought them closer from the beginning.

Camila Cabello and the fight against paralyzing anxiety

Not long ago, Camila Cabello said she handled with difficulty anxiety during the climax of the pandemic, which he then overcame thanks to the support of Shawn Mendes. But, to address her new album, the singer pointed out that the process was quite complicated. “I hadn’t been back to the recording studio for months, I was doing therapy because I realized something was wrong“.

The pop star explained that she didn’t feel able to work in the condition she was in, which is why she has sought help and found it in therapy. “I found a therapist who really helped me, helped me understand that everything they said was real. And part of that healing was for me to go to the studio and experience it with fun. I wasn’t meant to take it as a performance, but to take it more lightly. I had to turn it into something that would help me feel better and get better. I realized that I cannot experience it as a source of anxiety or stress and I will not do it again“.

For the star, who recently returned to radio with Bam Bam in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, it was important “be seen. That’s why it’s important for me to be with people. I don’t want to forget about music, I needed to be able to trust and feel safe with the people who do this with me“. Camila Cabello explained why she wanted to make it public his experiences. “I punished myself, invalidating my own experiences. I kept wondering why I was so anxious, why that anxiety was so paralyzing, I wondered why I was doing anything at that point. My life from the outside looks great, but we are human beings. What I have experienced, as well as what others experience, is much more than what appears on the surface. I think it’s a good thing when artists use their voices to express vulnerability and fight anxiety, as everyone does“.

