Camila Cabello reveals the reason why she appeared on ‘X Factor’

Camila Cabello became the protagonist of the new installment of ‘Carpool Karaoke‘ from the Late Late Show Hosted by James Corden. The American artist took over from Nicki Minaj, the first guest after two years without this section of the program, due to the pandemic.

The artist continues promoting ‘Familia’, her new studio album. However, during her interview with James Corden, He also talked about his beginnings in the world of musicas well as his past, remembering his first years in the US, when his parents decided to leave Cuba.

James Corden was interested in the reason why the artist appeared on ‘X Factor’, a program in which she rose to fame, and after which she became part of an all-female band called ‘Fifth Harmony’. And Camila’s response surprised the presenter, since she was introduced to the program by One Direction.

.@Camila_Cabello‘s go-to karaoke song is «Mr. Brightside» and she couldn’t be more correct. #CamilaCarpool pic.twitter.com/kfTt4nT7zV — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 19, 2022

“I was 15 years old and a huge One Direction fan. and he hesitated between The Voice or X Factor. I thought 1D would be on the X Factor and not The Voice so I made up my mind. It’s very embarrassing and it’s the first time I’ve said it and I can tell because she was 10 years ago and she was a girl, but The real reason I decided to apply to the X Factor and not The Voice was because I dreamed of meeting and marrying Harry Styles.” explained the artist between laughs.

Camila Cabello explained that she not only dreamed that she was going to marry the soloist for appearing, but that “I dreamed of becoming an artist and that it would lead me to find love,” she explained to James Corden.between laughs when remembering how its beginnings were.

On the other hand, the singer confessed that she does not miss being in Fifth Harmony: «I felt great when they told me I was going to go to a band. But I don’t miss it. no bad feelings. I was just very young and now I am a different person. It was a very fun time. Maybe I do miss it when I’m on promotion and I’d like to have more people by my side and not be alone. But at the level of creative decisions I don’t miss it at all », he explained.