Camila Cabello reveals her plan to make Harry Styles fall in love | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Before becoming famous, she auditioned for X Factor to try to start her love story with former One Direction

If we think about the relationships Camila Cabello, surely Shawn Mendes comes to mind. However, did you ever imagine seeing her with Harry Styles? Well she did and she even had a plan to end up marrying him.

The “Bam Bam” singer participated in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, where she revealed that before she was famous she had a whole plan to make the former One Direction member fall in love and marry him.

In 2012, Camila Cabello traveled to North Carolina to audition for X Factor, but far from becoming the star she is today, chose this program to meet Harry Styles.

“I thought, ‘Well, One Direction will be in XFactor‘” the Cuban-American began to explain.

“’I don’t know if they will be in TheVoice, so let me audition for XFactor‘. Literally, this is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because obviously that was 10 years ago, but I literally said, ‘I’ll audition for XFactor because I’m marrying Harry Styles. I will do it’. I really believed it at the time,” she added.

Of course, the wedding did not take place and the love relationship between Camila Cabello and Harry Styles never happened. However, this audition did change the life of said artist.

During that audition, Camila Cabello had been rejected by the producers. After her, Simon Cowell found her crying backstage and offered her to audition in front of him and the other Thursdays, along with another group of women.

The Cuban-American performed alongside Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane, who would eventually form Fifth Harmony; the rest is history.