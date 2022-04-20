Camila Cabello is honest about the disorder she suffers from

Camila Cabello is one of the most talked about singers in the world. Her Cuban roots and her musical style have made her a reference for millions of people. She has a large number of fans attentive to her life, who are willing to support her in any situation.

The 25-year-old rose to fame after becoming one of the members of the group formed on “The X Factor” called Fifth Harmony, however, in 2016 she announced her departure from the then quintet. She has since led her solo career and has had several hits.

In fact, some of his songs have been number one on the charts for several weeks, as is the case with “Señorita”, a song he released with Shawn Mendes. Likewise, her characteristic way of being and her network publications make her a constant trend.

The disorder that Camila Cabello has

Recently, the singer opened up about anxiety issues that have plagued her for the past few years. The same ones that she increased during the pandemic, and for which she came to move away from social networks and stages.

However, little by little she has come to know herself and, with the help of therapy, has learned to keep them under control. Now, in an interview with the medium “Wall Street Journal”, The singer announced that she suffers from another disorder with which she has had to learn to live.

It is about obsessive-compulsive disorder, better known as OCD, with which at first she had to deal from ignorance and for which she felt quite limited in her day to day life. Cabello confessed to the media that he cried in his car for everything he was experiencing and “desperately needed some relief.”

The singer stated that her life was quite difficult for a while, but she didn’t talk about it at the time because she didn’t want her fans to see her as a weak person. However, she now wants to send a message to everyone, where she makes it clear that you don’t have to be perfect.

Likewise, she affirmed that living with disorders of this type, contrary to becoming a sign of weakness, allows people to know the strongest side of themselves, free their own struggles and heal, just as she has done little by little. .