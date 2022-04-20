Camila Cabello confesses that she only became famous to ‘marry Harry Styles’

It’s been 10 years since Camila Hair auditioned for The X Factor and formed the group Fifth Harmony. However, a smile spreads across the artist’s face when she admits what was the impulse that led her to take that step.

Alone, with a successful career that continues to rise, Camila Cabello admits who was the promoter that pushed her to get into the competition.

The 25-year-old chart-topper chatted with James Corden at his iconic Carpool Karaoke and admitted that her crush on Harry Styles was the impetus for applying to the show that launched her music career.

This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because it’s like 10 years ago… but I was literally like, ‘I’m auditioning for the X Factor because I’m marrying Harry Styles!’ I really believed it at the time,” Shawn Mendes’ ex-girlfriend revealed.

She added:

I didn’t think we were going to get married. But I thought, ‘I’m going to audition for the X Factor, we’re going to meet and I’m going to become a singer and we’re probably going to fall in love.’ Love!”

Laughing, the 25-year-old entertainer admitted, “That’s the first time I’ve ever confessed the true intention behind my X Factor audition!”

Camila in Fifth Harmony

Camila auditioned for the show as a solo contestant in 2012, two years after Harry auditioned and came out as part of One Direction.

In the same way, after being eliminated during the training camp stage, she was called back. It was then that she, along with Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane, formed Fifth Harmony.

The girl band, under the mentorship of Simon Cowell, came in at number three, with Billboard calling it the “biggest girl group of the 2010s.”

After six years, the girls went on hiatus to have time for solo activities. Although Camila left the band in 2016.

This was one of the topics that the conduit wanted to address, when he asked if he missed being part of a band.

Honestly? No,” Camila replied. I have no hard feelings about it, because we were so young. I’m such a different person from back then.”

