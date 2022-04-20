Brunette makeup: Selena Gomez teaches us how to use red lipstick in summer

Selena Gomez lights up social networks with an ideal makeup to wear this summer and the fact is that the famous modeled a red lipstick that has struck us, so get inspired by her beauty look to use it the next time you go to a special event, a date or some very romantic plan. Let sensuality be your personal stamp this season!

This time of year dare to wear eye-catching makeup, with vibrant colors and lots of life, so bet on an intense lipstick that gives all the prominence to your smile. Remember that during the next few months it is worth taking risks with your clothes, nails, outfits and makeup.

Selena Gomez teaches us how to use red lipstick. Photo: Facebook/ Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez shows off the perfect red lips for brunettes

Who can resist a sensual lipstick? Well, the interpreter of ‘Dance with me’ shows us how well red lipstick looks on tanned skin together with a well-defined eyeliner, because although it is not an easy duo to wear, it does give a lot of color and stands out with brown eyes .

So now you know, this summer remember to try this ideal makeup proposal to look enviable. You, would you use the red lipstick in the style of Selena Gomez?