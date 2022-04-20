Bruce Wayne’s Best Cars (That Aren’t the Batmobile)

Bruce Wayne’s cars are what we really want from movies. This character is a millionaire and that means that he can give himself a few luxuries when he is not fighting against the criminals of Gotham city.

In the movies, we’ve seen him wearing amazing watches (like the Reverse Grande Taille, Jaeger-LeCoultre from Batman Forever from 1995 and Dark Knight from 2008, which we’re still dreaming about), tailored suits and luxury accessories (yes, including Robert Pattinson’s mini glasses), but his best toys have always been in the garage.

the batman of Robert Pattinson He is not the same as the rest, he does not wear expensive or flashy suits, he is not a player either and he really does not seem to care what others think of him or the image he conveys, but he has something in common with all the previous ones and that is the fact that who are fans of powerful, well-built and perfectly designed cars.

The Batmobile has been part of the Batman story for generations and each actor has had his version (the one with Christian bale is crazy and Adam West is a classic), but the son of thomas wayne it needs something more “discreet” to move through the streets of the city, and that is where the production teams have had to look for the perfect cars, worthy of a gothic millionaire with a punk air.

Bruce Wayne’s cars (which are better than the Batmobile)

1963 Chevrolet Corvette

Movie: Batman

A Robert Pattinson he got a classic car, which appears in the scene where Bruce Wayne deigns to make a public appearance and attends the funeral of the mayor of Gotham, who was killed by the Riddler. The car is a Corvettes black from 1963, with a design with flowing and dynamic curves, which is more sophisticated, mysterious and with a less aggressive design, which reveals the reserved, but interesting personality of this version of the character.

This is the perfect car for an heir haunted by his past, who doesn’t want to flaunt the family fortune, but is used to the good life.

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Vision

Movie: The Flash

Leaked images from the set of Flash they showed a Mercedes-Maybach 6 Vision black in the streets of London, which is believed to be the car selected for one of the actors who return as Batman in the film (Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck).

The car is a concept that made its debut at the Pebble Beach elegance contest, in the 2016 edition, and responds to a more mature and sophisticated Batman, with a long career as the vigilante of Gotham (this car also appeared in one of Drake’s videos).

Aston Martin DB Mk III

Movie: Batman v Superman

Yeah, Batman’s Ben Affleck took a page from the James Bond books with his Aston Martinn classic, which was sold by the brand from 1957 to 1959, which implies that this Bruce Wayne is a fan of vintage models and full of nostalgia, which also presented an elegance that no longer exists today.

And he uses it to prove a point, as Lex Luthor shows up to a party driving his own DB Mark III (the same one mentioned in Goldfinger) down the red carpet.

Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640

Movie: The Dark Knight

Christian Bale was a Batman that he came to break schemes, fully embraced his darker side, and everything Bruce Wayne wore was a reflection of that.

Bale was able to use a Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 with a more aggressive design, similar to that of the Batmobile, which combined well with his image as a seductive Playboy, but also with the idea that he led a double life and that he roamed the streets at night looking for criminals to arrest. And this seems to be the favorite brand of this Bruce Wayne, who later appears driving a Fan.

Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith

Movie: Batman Returns

This car (one of the models produced between 1946 and 1958) is probably the car that Thomas Wayne used to get to the office in style, and that he left to his son as an inheritance.

To Bruce Wayne from Michael Keaton It is his turn to use this classic and “old” car in 1989, in a world created by Tim Burton, but he is not the one who drives it, but Alfred (Michael Goff) sits behind the wheel.

