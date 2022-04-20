During broadcasts of WWE NXT 2.0 via USA Network, it has been confirmed that Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Joe Gacy at Spring Breakin’the next television special of the development territory.

After a hectic season of WrestleMania against Dolph Ziggler, Breakker has found himself intimidated by the self-proclaimed “social justice” of NXT. Gacy went so far as to kidnap Rick Steiner and snatch his Hall of Fame ring in order to get a title match. After receiving the approval of the champion, Joe decided to return the ring to him and throw it from the heights to the floor of the Performance Center.



WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ will take place on Tuesday, May 3 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans will be able to watch this show from the public or through its broadcast in the United States on USA Network. The company is expected to announce more matches and segments in the coming days.



WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2022 card



NXT Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy



NXT North American Championship

Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmel Hayes

