British court denies Johnny Depp appeal against media outlet for defamation the sun

British justice on Thursday denied American actor Johnny Depp the possibility of appealing a November sentence in favor of the tabloid newspaper The Sun against which he had sued for defamation.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star had sued the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), over an April 2018 headline portraying him as a “wife beater” in reference to his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34 years old.

But after a highly publicized trial, Judge Andrew Nicol of the London High Court considered in November that what was published “was substantially true” given that “the vast majority of the alleged attacks were proven.”

This Thursday, the Court of Appeals considered in its decision that “the hearings before Judge Nicol were complete and fair and that he thoroughly motivated his conclusions, which have not been shown, not even arguably, that they are vitiated by any error of approach or of law”.

The Sun’s headline wondered how British writer JK Rowling could accept this “wife beater” in the movie “Fantastic Beasts”, a spin-off from the magical Harry Potter universe.

Claiming to have seen his career threatened by this statement, Depp wanted to clear his reputation but in three weeks of hearings in July in London he ended up exposing his excesses with drugs and his extravagant lifestyle to public scrutiny, in a high-risk maneuver that was ended up coming back against him.

And after the sentence against him, the actor had to give up his role as the evil Gellert Grindelwad in the next film in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, which will now be played by the Danish Mads Mikkelsen.

“Largest libel trial of the 21st century”

A spokeswoman for Heard, against whom Depp has a defamation lawsuit in the United States, applauded Thursday’s decision, saying “the evidence presented in the UK was overwhelming and undeniable” and stressing that according to Nicol’s verdict “Depp committed domestic violence.” against Amber on no less than 12 occasions and that she feared for her life.”

For her part, a Depp lawyer again “seriously questioned the decision reached by the British justice system” and assured that the actor “expects to present complete and irrefutable evidence of the truth in the defamation case in the United States.”

The Sun praised the “courageous testimony” that Heard gave before the London court.

Billed as “the biggest libel trial of the 21st century in England”, the case brought to light the dirtiest rags of the tumultuous marriage.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” made an effort to show that he had never hit Heard, despite the violent relationship that the couple had.

For its part, NGN based its defense on 14 alleged cases of Depp’s abuse of Heard, which it unraveled in great detail during the process and with which it ended up convincing Nicol that The Sun had not been false.

The court heard lurid stories of drug abuse, feces in the marriage bed, suspected infidelities and a severed finger with a bottle during a violent fight.

Acknowledging abusing drugs and alcohol, the actor assured that in his years of marriage to Heard he took drugs so much that “he was not in a position” to hurt her.

And that he had never laid a hand on a woman, a statement supported by the written testimonies of his ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder.

Depp met the actress of “The Danish Girl” and “Aquaman” on the set of “Diario de un seductor” (“The Rum Diaries” in Spain) in 2011 and they married in February 2015 in Los Angeles. They divorced two years later.

The actress then spoke of “years” of “physical and psychological” violence, accusations that Depp vehemently denied.