Brad Pitt forgets about Angelina Jolie and finds love in the singer Lykke Li

Everything seems to indicate that Brad Pitt has forgotten about Angelina Jolie and the legal problems they face for the custody of their children, in order to date Swedish singer Lykke Li, this was reported by the newspaper “The Sun”.

A source, whose identity was not disclosed, stated that the 58-year-old actor has had an affair with the 35-year-old singer since the middle of last year but they have managed to go unnoticed because they are neighbors.

“Brad and Lykke have been able to blend in so easily because they’re neighbors. It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, having someone he likes living so close,” the informant stated.

Neighbors of the couple have seen them very close in recent months and a few days ago they were caught dining at the Mother Wolf restaurant in Hollywood.

Rumors about their romance began after The Sun confirmed that The singer lives just three minutes from Pitt, in a house owned by her ex-husband, producer Jeff Bhasker.

Before Brad Pitt was related to the interpreter of “I Follow Rivers”, he had an affair of approximately a year with the German model Nicole Poturalski, 29, whom he met at a party in Berlin after the premiere of his film “Eleven Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Let’s remember that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016 and began a legal process to be officially divorced in 2019, although the battle continues for the custody of their six children.