Booker T: «I would not leave WWE to fight in AEW Dark»

This week, Dark and Dark: Elevation are back in the pillory as a result of the implication yesterday in the second of Jeff Hardy, a fighter for whom WWE received strong criticism last year after scheduling him for several Main Event matches, a show of similar relevance to those of said AEW programs.

Nevertheless, Matt Hardy wanted to justify Tony Khan’s creative decision like this in response to a follower’s tweet.

Cuz you follow me, @ChangaYT, I’ll give you insight. TK treats veterans/legend with the utmost respect & uses us the same. It’s refreshing. Tony asked us if we were ok being on & we were both happy to. We want to work with young stars like Top Flight. It’s a treat to work at AEW. https://t.co/1tZNW8cNvN — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 18, 2022

«Jeff Hardy was at AEW Dark Elevation this week and nobody has a problem with it. «Jeff Hardy was in the Main Event a couple of times and Twitter burned and cried. “Compare”

► AEW’s “syndicated show”

A theme that Booker T touched on during the latest installment of ‘The Hall of Fame’ podcastwhen the veteran began by remembering that he never wanted to fight in what he calls WWE “syndicated shows” because he considered them a reduction in his status.

«The only thing that didn’t seem right to me was fighting in Velocity, Superstars…. And he never had to wrestle one of those shows. That’s when you should start worrying about the syndicated shows: Heat, Velocity, Main Event… things like that. I never wrestled one of those shows.”

And later He was so crystalline with AEW Dark (and by extension Dark: Elevation).

Hell yeah, it’s a downgrade. I know people are going to talk about what I say, but hell yeah, it is a degradation. Damn, I wouldn’t fight on Dark. For me, a show that is only on the internet should be for the guys on the rise. I would not go from WWE to AEW to fight in Dark».